Worthing boy among youngest to win Blue Peter Badge after age drop to five

A Worthing boy is delighted to become one of the youngest children to win a Blue Peter Badge after the age range was dropped by one year.

Charlie Hammerton has followed in the footsteps of his sister, Alexandra Hammerton, by winning his first Blue Peter Badge.

Alexandra was thrilled to earn a Blue Peter badge on her first attempt two years ago, at the age of six.

At the time, she was one of the youngest children to earn the coveted badge from the BBC programme Blue Peter.

Now Charlie, who joined Alexandra at Heene Primary School in September 2022, has achieved the same accolade at the age of five.

Proud mum Annika Patel said: "The entry rules recently changed to allow five-year-olds to apply. Our family are proud of his achievement. Charlie looks forward to using his badge to access local attractions for free."

Blue badges are awarded for interesting letters, stories, makes, pictures, poems, good ideas for the programme and for having appeared on Blue Peter. Charlie won his after sending in his drawing of a traffic light.

Annika said he is a fan of roadworks, especially traffic lights. He also likes Lego, Hot Wheels, Number Blocks and swimming.

Alexandra, now eight, has just been awarded her third BP badge with a view to soon earning her fourth one.

She loves mermaids and sent in one of her drawings to win her first Blue badge and sent in a letter about her holiday for her Silver badge.

Children can apply for a Blue Peter Badge from the age of five to 15 years old and there are nine to collect.

1 . Blue Peter Badge Charlie Hammerton won his Blue Peter Badge at the age of five after sending in his drawing of a traffic light Photo: Annika Patel

2 . Blue Peter Badge Charlie Hammerton won his Blue Peter Badge at the age of five after sending in his drawing of a traffic light Photo: Annika Patel

3 . Blue Peter Badge Charlie Hammerton won his Blue Peter Badge at the age of five after sending in his drawing of a traffic light Photo: Annika Patel

4 . Blue Peter Badge Charlie Hammerton won his Blue Peter Badge at the age of five after sending in his drawing of a traffic light Photo: Annika Patel