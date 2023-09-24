Worthing BroadFest 2023 - in pictures
The BroadFest music festival was held in Worthing yesterday (Saturday, September 23), with crowds descending on Broadwater Green.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 24th Sep 2023, 08:43 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 08:46 BST
The free event, which is in its second year, included a line-up of live music, stallholders, a funfair and food and drink stalls.
BroadFest is organised by Highdown Rotary Club and The Broadwater pub.
The inaugural event took place last year.
1 / 15