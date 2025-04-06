These pictures taken on Sunday (April 6) show preparation works under way for the attraction, set to open this month.

Last month Sussex World reported that it appeared increasingly likely the popular Worthing Wheel attraction would return and be here to stay for at least three years.

A planning application was submitted by City Observations Limited for the 44-metre-high wheel to be located on the promenade opposite Montague Place.

At the time a Worthing Borough Council spokesperson said: “An observation wheel is returning to Worthing promenade, offering residents and visitors unique views of our seaside town and the surrounding area until late autumn. We have partnered with City Observations to bring a 44-metre high electric observation wheel to our promenade. The attraction is coming to Worthing at no cost to the council.”

The council said the observation wheel will allow users to see up to 10 miles in all directions and be based between Worthing Pier and the lido on the promenade.

The giant wheel on Worthing seafront was put up in June last year and took customers up into the air for the last time on Saturday, September 21, after a three-month run.

The council said rides will cost £5 for children under 16 years old and £6 for adults – family tickets and group tickets are also available. For more information on pricing, visit: https://cityobservations.co.uk/worthing-wheel.

The wheel will operate between 10am and 8pm, subject to weather conditions, the council added.

1 . Worthing observation wheel 1.jpg The Worthing observation wheel being built. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

