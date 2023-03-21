Residents in an area of Worthing are still without water this evening (Tuesday, March 21) following a burst water main earlier today.

Southern Water said repairs were taking longer than expected.

In a statement on its website this evening, the firm said: “We’re really sorry that customers in the BN11 and BN14 area of Worthing are out of supply due to a burst water main at Newland Street, Worthing.

“We’re working as quickly and safely as we can to fix the burst, but this is taking longer than expected.

Southern Water apologised to customers in the Newland Road area of Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“We’re supporting the network with an increased tankering operation and we aim to get water supply back to customers as soon as possible.

“We’re really sorry for the inconvenience and distress this is causing.

“Repairs are continuing to the burst main affecting some customers in the BN11 and BN14 areas of Worthing.

“Supplies are being supported by our tankers but services are unlikely to return to normal until later this evening. The repair has been complex due to the presence of other utilities in the area and our teams are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore supplies.

“We’re really sorry for the inconvenience and distress this is causing.”

Tankers arrived in Worthing earlier today, with hundreds of people without water this morning.

Southern Water currently has a tanker in Northcourt Road, which is part of a new fleet to add water to the network.

Advice on the Southern Water website, for people finding they have no water, it to run through this checklist:

– To check for water, try all taps and flush the loos in your home.

– If possible, check with a neighbour to see if they’re having the same problem.

– If it’s affecting all your taps and loo water, pop your postcode into this live incident map to see if there are any issues or works going on nearby that might be the cause.

– If you find an incident (issues or works going on near you), check our social media channels for updates.