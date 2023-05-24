A Goring café is marking National Biscuit Day on Monday by staging a novel challenge.

Bird & Blend Tea Co, which operates its hub The Nest from Wood Way in Goring Business Park, is holding its first ever Dunkathon Challenge.

It celebrates the tea company’s new range of biscuit-themed teas, while also marking the national day celebrating the humble biscuit.

Participants must dunk a biscuit of their choosing from the selection in store in their cup of tea for 25 seconds – without it breaking. If they are successful, they win their cup of tea for free.

Biscuits available for dunking include Chocolate Digestives, Hob Nobs, Gingernuts, Lotus Biscoff, Jammie Dodgers, Oreos and custard creams.

The Nest is the national firm’s production and warehouse base, as well as a café selling lunches and, of course, a huge range of teas and associated tea products.

Manager Carey Smith said she and her team were looking forward to welcoming people along to the challenge, on Monday, May 29. She said: “If you want to get involved with national Biscuit Day, pop into any of our stores on May 29 and you can dunk some biscuits in tea and try and win yourself a free cuppa.

"Don’t forget to choose your biscuit wisely, as you’ve got 25 seconds to keep it in there.”

Find out more about Bird & Blend’s new range of teas in our video, or via its website.

Bird & Blend Tea Co will be holding a Duncathon Challenge, from its hub The Nest in Goring on Monday (May 29), in honour of National Biscuit Day

The Nest manager Carey Smith with the new range of biscuit-themed teas

Bird & Blend Tea Co will be holding a Duncathon Challenge, from its hub The Nest in Goring on Monday (May 29), in honour of National Biscuit Day

Bird & Blend Tea Co will be holding a Duncathon Challenge, from its hub The Nest in Goring on Monday (May 29), in honour of National Biscuit Day

