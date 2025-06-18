Worthing care home all set for Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2025

Worthing care home staff and residents are heading down to the beach on one of the sunniest days of the year for a fun day out that will raise hundreds of pounds for a dementia charity.

Highgrove House, in Winchester Road, is all set for the sponsored walk, taking place on Wednesday, June 18, in support of Beehive Care community dementia hub.

It is the fifth year for the Highgrove House Walk and Wheel and around 30 people are expected to be taking part.

Karen Lisher, manager, said: "At Highgrove House, we are proud to support Beehive Care, a charity dedicated to providing exceptional care services in Worthing, Ferring, and beyond.

The start of last year's Highgrove House Walk and Wheel

"Our goal is to foster a nurturing environment where individuals can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. Since 1980, Beehive Care has been a cornerstone of our community, offering care homes, assisted living, and home support services to enhance the quality of life for all.

"By joining our fundraising efforts, you can help us make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most. Together, we can ensure that everyone has the care and support they deserve."

Visit www.givengain.com/project/highgrove-house-raising-funds-for-beehive-care-104649 to make a donation.

Staff and residents will travel from the home in Winchester Road to the seafront. The finish line will be back at the home, where there will be a celebration with ice-cream, medals and certificates.