Worthing care home celebrates Good rating after period of transformation

Innovations at a Worthing care home have transformed the service, resulting in an overall rating of Good following a CQC inspection.

Guild Care's Haviland House was inspected in April due to some concerns relating to staffing levels and people’s choices regarding what time they were supported to get up in the morning.

The CQC found staffing levels met people’s needs and residents said they were given choices of when they were supported.

Improvements were noted and the care observed was found to be respectful, caring and supportive.

Kevin Burke, director of care homes and dementia services at the Worthing charity, said: "The outcome of the CQC inspection reflects the extraordinary commitment shown by the whole team at Haviland House. Their tireless efforts to enhance the quality of care, especially under the pressures of the pandemic and the recovery, have been really inspiring. I am incredibly proud of what has been achieved, for our residents and their families.”

Haviland House, in Robin Road, has been on a transformative journey under the leadership of home manager Avallon McCormack, with the support of team members including deputy managers Tammy Strudwick and Mandy Field, as well as colleagues throughout the home and Guild Care’s wider support services.

Small changes have been implemented alongside innovations such as an advanced acoustic monitoring system to enhance the effectiveness of care. The charity said these efforts had culminated in the consistent delivery of high-quality, person-centred care in a nurturing and supportive environment.

Haviland House is a residential nursing home dedicated to people living with dementia. The CQC report highlights the dedication, compassion and professionalism of the entire team and recognises the positive impact the home has on the wellbeing of residents.

The report gave Good ratings in all categories, safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Mr Burke said the result was a testament to the wide-ranging service improvements that had been implemented in recent years for the benefit of residents.

The CQC inspection report praises the warm, caring atmosphere at the home and the evident dedication of staff to providing dignified and loving care to people living with dementia.

It stated Guild Care ‘focused on continuous learning, innovation and improvement across the organisation and local system. They encouraged creative ways of delivering equality of experience, outcome and quality of life for people'.

Guild Care said Haviland House remains committed to continuous improvement and to providing a safe, respectful and fulfilling place to live for its residents.

To find out more about what makes the residential care at Haviland House so special, or to book a tour for a loved one, contact 01903 327 327, email [email protected] or visit the dedicated Haviland House website at www.havilandhouse.org