Worthing care home holds Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2025 on one of the hottest days of the year

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 24th Jun 2025, 11:14 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 11:19 BST
Worthing care home staff and residents headed down to the beach on one of the sunniest days of the year for a fun day out that raised hundreds of pounds for a dementia charity.

A group of 54 staff and residents from Highgrove House, in Winchester Road, took part in the sponsored walk on Wednesday, June 18, in support of Beehive Care community dementia hub.

It was the fifth year for the Highgrove House Walk and Wheel and a total of £775 was raised.

Karen Lisher, manager, said: "It was hot but we made it! I’m quite glad it’s slightly cooler now. At Highgrove House, we are proud to support Beehive Care, a charity dedicated to providing exceptional care services in Worthing, Ferring, and beyond.

"Our goal is to foster a nurturing environment where individuals can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. Since 1980, Beehive Care has been a cornerstone of our community, offering care homes, assisted living, and home support services to enhance the quality of life for all.

"By joining our fundraising efforts, you can help us make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most. Together, we can ensure that everyone has the care and support they deserve."

Visit www.givengain.com/project/highgrove-house-raising-funds-for-beehive-care-104649 to make a donation.

Staff and residents travelled from the home in Winchester Road to the seafront. The finish line was back at the home, where there was a celebration with ice-cream, medals and certificates.

A group of 54 staff and residents took part in Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2025

1. Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2025

A group of 54 staff and residents took part in Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2025 Photo: Karen Lisher

A group of 54 staff and residents took part in Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2025

2. Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2025

A group of 54 staff and residents took part in Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2025 Photo: Karen Lisher

A group of 54 staff and residents took part in Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2025

3. Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2025

A group of 54 staff and residents took part in Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2025 Photo: Karen Lisher

A group of 54 staff and residents took part in Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2025

4. Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2025

A group of 54 staff and residents took part in Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2025 Photo: Karen Lisher

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Ferring
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice