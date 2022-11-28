Worthing care home puts out plea for birthday cards for centenarian with no family

A Worthing care home has put out a call for people to send in birthday cards to surprise a resident who will be a 101 in December.

The lady, who is being identified only as Miss D for now to maintain the surprise, has no family and only a few friends. Staff at Hollywynd Care Home, in St Botolphs Road, wanted to make her big day special, so put out an appeal on Facebook.

Emma Armstrong, deputy manager, said: "We're asking of people who wouldn't mind sending her a birthday card just to make her day a little bit special."

Miss D's birthday is on December 9 and cards should be sent to her at Hollywynd, 5-8 St Botolphs Road, Worthing, West Sussex BN11 4JN.

Jade Vaughan, registered manager, said there has been a really good response so far and staff are expecting lots of cards and gifts to be sent to the home.