Worthing care home puts out plea for birthday cards for centenarian with no family

The lady, who is being identified only as Miss D for now to maintain the surprise, has no family and only a few friends. Staff at Hollywynd Care Home, in St Botolphs Road, wanted to make her big day special, so put out an appeal on Facebook.
Emma Armstrong, deputy manager, said: "We're asking of people who wouldn't mind sending her a birthday card just to make her day a little bit special."
Miss D's birthday is on December 9 and cards should be sent to her at Hollywynd, 5-8 St Botolphs Road, Worthing, West Sussex BN11 4JN.
Jade Vaughan, registered manager, said there has been a really good response so far and staff are expecting lots of cards and gifts to be sent to the home.
She added: "We have also got requests from the local preschool and primary school to come and sing happy birthday. When all her cards have come, we are going to surprise her and tell her what we done."