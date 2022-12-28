Worthing care home welcomes mayor and deputy mayor to Christmas party

The home, in St Botolphs Road, was pleased to welcome mayor Henna Chowdhury and her mother, as well as deputy mayor and mayoress Jim and Gina Deen.
The party saw the return of singer Debbie Ringwood, who had visited the home earlier in December to sing for resident 'Miss D' on her 101st birthday.
Jade Vaughan, registered manager, said: "We had a raffle, in which the deputy mayor was lucky enough to win a hamper. We also had singing and dancing."
It was the mayor's fourth visit to Hollywynd in the past six months and resident Connie made a speech thanking her for coming.
Jade said: "She also said a special thanks to all of the staff and became very emotional about how she felt living here and how happy she was."