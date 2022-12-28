Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Worthing care home welcomes mayor and deputy mayor to Christmas party

Worthing's mayor and deputy mayor joined residents at Hollywynd Residential Home for their Christmas party.

By Elaine Hammond
2 hours ago
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 2:24pm

The home, in St Botolphs Road, was pleased to welcome mayor Henna Chowdhury and her mother, as well as deputy mayor and mayoress Jim and Gina Deen.

The party saw the return of singer Debbie Ringwood, who had visited the home earlier in December to sing for resident 'Miss D' on her 101st birthday.

Hide Ad

Jade Vaughan, registered manager, said: "We had a raffle, in which the deputy mayor was lucky enough to win a hamper. We also had singing and dancing."

Most Popular
Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury and deputy mayor and mayoress Jim and Gina Deen enjoying the party
Hide Ad

It was the mayor's fourth visit to Hollywynd in the past six months and resident Connie made a speech thanking her for coming.

Jade said: "She also said a special thanks to all of the staff and became very emotional about how she felt living here and how happy she was."

Hide Ad
Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury with Connie, who gave a moving speech of thanks