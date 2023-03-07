Worthing centenarian has travelled the world, including several trips on the supersonic airliner Concorde

​​A Worthing nursing home is today celebrating the 100th birthday of a resident who has travelled the world, including several trips on the supersonic airliner Concorde.

Patricia Brading was married to her husband Bill for 23 years before he sadly passed away. They enjoyed travelling and explored many parts of the world together.

They met when Bill was in the Navy and Patricia was working in the head office of a London bank.

Patricia was born on March 7, 1923, in London and went to school in Albany Village.

