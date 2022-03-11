Constance Rose Atkins spent seven years in a home for sick children and continued to be affected by asthma as a young woman living in south London.

Finally, in 1964, she had to leave for the sake of her health and moved to the south coast with her first husband, Vic Oxley.

Constance Rose Atkins, known as Connie, celebrated her 100th birthday at the Victoria Grand in Worthing on March 10

Constance Rose, known as Connie, has one child, son Brian Oxley, who lives in North Cyprus, three grandchildren, Mark, 59, Gail, 58 and Julie, 52, and two great-grandchildren, Vicki and Max. She celebrated her birthday yesterday with family at the Victoria Grand care home, in Mill Road, Worthing.

Connie was born in Bermondsey on March 10, 1922, to Harry and Rose Murphy. She was one of four children but she and her brother Ken Murphy, 91, are now the only survivors.

Brian said: “At the age of seven years, she fell very ill with chronic asthma and was sent by her parents to a home in Dover for sick children. She remained in care to the age of 14, when she was returned to her family in south London.”

Connie was 17 when the Second World War broke out and worked in a factory in South Wimbledon.

Brian said: “In her earlier life, she used to make all her dresses and later became quite clever at making knitted dolls.”

Brian was born in April 1943 and in 1946, Connie met and married his step-father, who adopted him.

Brian said: “At that time, they lived in a flat in Streatham Hill, until 1964, when her continuing bad health forced her to move away from London to Worthing. They lived there together until Vic’s passing in 1993 at the age of 90.”

In her later life, Connie worked as a copy typist and it was through her that Brian met his second wife, who worked in the same office.

Connie later met and married her second husband, Jack, who had fought in the war at Arnhem. He sadly passed away from leukaemia and in 2002, Connie met and married her third husband, Reginald. He sadly died from a rare cancer in 2008 and Connie then sold up the marital home to move into a managed flat in Goring, where she met her close friend Susan.

Brian said: “Not being able to look after herself any more due to her bad eyesight and deftness, she moved into the Victoria Grand, where she still remains. She is well and being looked after by marvellous staff.”