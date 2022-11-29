Centenarians who love reading about people in the news now find themselves in the spotlight, as a Worthing residential home celebrates two big birthdays in November.

Margaret, left, was 104 on November 7 and Grace turned 100 on November 29

Muriel Margaret Maddison, known as Margaret, was 104 on November 7, and Grace Brown turns 100 today, November 29. They have both lived at Fernbank Residential Home, in Gratwicke Road, for some years.

Margaret was born in 1918, at the end of the First World War, and was one of five children in a Forces family. She was married to James, a Royal Marine Sergeant, in March 1941 and had one son, Ronald.

Elaine Yelland, from South Coast Nursing Homes, said: "Unfortunately, James lost his life serving on the beaches of Italy, which left her on her own with a small baby. In 2001, she lost her only son, who was only 58."

Margaret was 104 on November 7

Margaret had many jobs, including working at Christ's Hospital during the war. She lived a happy life in Hampshire and travelled quite bit. These days, she likes reminiscing with her friends, spiritual healing and following the news.

Her daughter-in-law, three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren all live in Worthing, so at the age of 97, Muriel made the move to Fernbank to be closer to them.

Elaine added: "Margaret enjoys visits and going out with family, she enjoys a natter with the ladies and enjoys watching the TV with the occasional bowl of popcorn and having one-to-one with staff.

"In her younger days, Margaret used to enjoy dancing and music, gardening, cycling, going on long walks, used to belong to a running team and had an interest in painting."

Grace turned 100 on November 29

Grace was born in Bow in 1922 and had six sisters and two brothers. After she left school, she worked in embroidery. During the Second World War, she helped in catering in the NAAC. Grace enjoyed the theatre, particularly West End shows, and ballroom dancing.

Elaine said: "Grace had a boyfriend but decided not to marry. She had a wonderful social life with her friends. Grace worked at a local police garage and said she was interviewed at Scotland Yard. Grace enjoyed this job and her duties included issuing tools, equipment and petrol ration vouchers to the police force."

Grace moved into Fernbank in July 2012, where she is known for her friendly, cheerful disposition. She will happily sit and chat about her childhood, when she was particularly close to her father, who was a Master Cooper at the London Docks.

