Worthing charity Care for Veterans hosts clay shoot experience

It was a 'have a go' day and some people had never shot before, so there was an introduction to different types of clay targets.

The CPS team, Thomas Levett, Sean Mulpeter, Trevor Brash, Clive Denman, Dan Alderton and Adrian Alcock, won with an average score of 19.3.

The highest individual scores were 25 and the have a go 25 clay flush was won with a score of 16.James Appleton, one of those taking part, said: "What a great day we had. Also, what a great charity. Put me down for next year! Great effort."

The winning team, from left, Thomas Levett, Sean Mulpeter, Trevor Brash, Clive Denman, Dan Alderton and Adrian Alcock

The event raised £3,656 for the support and rehabilitation of the disabled veterans at the hospital home in Boundary Road, Worthing.