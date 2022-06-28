Worthing charity Care for Veterans hosts clay shoot experience

It was a 'have a go' day and some people had never shot before, so there was an introduction to different types of clay targets.
The CPS team, Thomas Levett, Sean Mulpeter, Trevor Brash, Clive Denman, Dan Alderton and Adrian Alcock, won with an average score of 19.3.
The highest individual scores were 25 and the have a go 25 clay flush was won with a score of 16.James Appleton, one of those taking part, said: "What a great day we had. Also, what a great charity. Put me down for next year! Great effort."
The event raised £3,656 for the support and rehabilitation of the disabled veterans at the hospital home in Boundary Road, Worthing.
Two people were celebrating their birthday on the day and were happy to receive a chocolate birthday cake and a rendition of Happy Birthday from all those taking part.