Worthing charity celebrates 30 years of supporting women facing unintended pregnancy or pregnancy loss

A Worthing charity is celebrating helping women facing unintended pregnancy, having been founded in a basement.

Acorn Pregnancy Counselling Centre has been based in Pilgrim House, St Dunstan’s Road, since 2020, a modern office and counselling room that provides a warm and welcoming space.

The service was started in 1995 at River of Life Church in Broadwater but soon moved to its own premises in Warwick Street, in the town centre.

The church-backed service was responding to concerns over the plight of women in Worthing facing unintended pregnancy. Clients were given the space to receive free, impartial counselling – an opportunity, as one client commented, 'to hear my own voice'.

Over the years, Acorn has developed to also offer free counselling for those affected by pregnancy loss, such as miscarriage, still birth and post abortion.

It also now has teams regularly visiting most secondary schools in the Worthing, with sessions based around the story of pregnancy for year-ten students.

Patrick Woodward, charity trustee, said: "We’re excited that Acorn has reached this milestone. Over the past 30 years, we’ve helped thousands of people as they’ve faced life’s challenges, and it continues to be a privilege to support people in this way."

The trained team provides free, impartial counselling and emotional support. More information is available at the charity’s website www.acornworthing.org.uk

A special celebration event is planned for Saturday, March 29, with past and present volunteers sharing stories, entertainment from an a capella singing group and light refreshments. Acorn is inviting clients and supporters, past and present, to join them.

Patrick said: "We’re looking forward to a fun and informative celebration at River of Life Church, 19a Broadwater Road, Worthing, starting at 7pm on March 29. In the afternoon, the counselling centre will be offering tours of its premises at Pilgrim House, St Dunstan’s Road, Worthing."

Visitors to both events are asked to contact Acorn’s office to confirm attendance – call 01903 823893 or email [email protected]