Worthing charity gives parkrun runners an insight into guided running to promote Worthing 10K 2025 fundraising
Volunteers from Sight Support Worthing were joined by Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman at Worthing parkrun on Saturday to promote the 2025 fundraising opportunity.
A team of sighted guides was there to explain how guided running works.
Myra Jasper, head of fundraising events, said it was a brilliant opportunity and wonderful to engage with the runners to promote SSW's participation in the Worthing 10K on June 8, 2025.
She added: "We were very lucky to be supported by local councillors, the town crier, a guided running group and many of our fantastic volunteers."
Visit bit.ly/SSWWorthing10K2025 for the Worthing 10K SSW registration form.