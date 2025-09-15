Worthing charity Guild Care showcases new community hub at open day featuring all its many services and activities

Worthing charity Guild Care showcased its new community hub at an open day featuring all its many services and activities.

The event at Holland House, in Little High Street, on Friday, September 12, was followed by the annual meeting celebrating the achievements of the past year.

Guild Care is Worthing’s leading social care charity, supporting older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities.

The open day was many people's first opportunity to see inside the new campus, previously known as Saxon House.

Worthing charity Guild Care showcased Holland House, its new community hub, at an open day

Some of the Creating Connections activities are now held there, including Pilates, Tai Chi, musical movement, seated yoga and singing for fun.

This welcoming service is for people aged 65 and over living in Worthing. It aims to support people to remain independent in their own homes and reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation.

There was an opportunity to meet the customer relationship team and ask questions about Guild Care's three care homes and its home care options.

The Haviland House Dementia Day Service team was also available to talk about the Time Out Together activities, open to all carers and the cared for living with dementia.

The Creating Connections Tai Chi group in action in Holland House

Members of Fitzalan Howard Centre were there to talk about the person-centred support it offers adults with mild and moderate learning disabilities, and more complex needs, alongside the separate Ashdown learning disability services for children aged from five to 18.

The fundraising team was there to showcase some of the big events coming up, including a Worthing Ghost and History Tour with Bob Smytherman on October 24, Hallowe'en party at The Factory Live on October 31, Kate Bush tribute at The Venue on December 6 and Christmas Carol Concert at Christ Church on December 9.

Guild Care has a number of volunteering roles available in services, shops and events. For more information about Guild Care, visit www.guildcare.org