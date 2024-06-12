Worthing charity Guild Care's Golf Day 2024 raises record amount

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Guild Care’s 31st Annual Golf Challenge held on Thursday 6th June at Worthing Golf Club proved a resounding success. Hosted by Worthing’s leading social care charity, the event raised a record £12,500 which will support Guild Care’s valuable community services and activities for older people in the area.

The event brought together more than 70 golfers and supporters in the friendly competition with refreshments out on the course. Golfers enjoyed perfect weather as they competed for nearest the pin contests on five of the 18 holes.

The golfing challenge was followed by a lively lunch, prize giving and an auction with Bob Smytherman acting as auctioneer. The overall winners of the 16 teams taking part were ‘The Focus Lot’ from Focus Group who retained pole position from last year. In runner up position were Castle Inn Hotel Crusaders, with Flash Fabs in third place.

Aisha Palmer of Guild Care, said, “A massive thank you to everyone who came to play in our Golf Day and especially to all our sponsors and volunteers who made the day great fun. It was so lovely to see so many familiar faces and welcome some brand-new ones who we hope to see again next year.

The team from Focus Group celebrate their win at Guild Care's 31st Annual Golf Challenge

“With over twice the number of golfers and raising over double the amount for charity as last year, the incredible enthusiasm and generosity has been overwhelming. We hope to keep going up from here so we can help as many people as we can in our communities.”

The success of the Charity Golf Day would not have been possible without the generosity of sponsors including Jacobs Steel, H.D. Tribes, The Castle Inn Hotel, Wall Bros, CNC, Bate and Albon, ETI, and The Letting Partnership.

Building on the positive community spirit and enthusiasm for the event, Guild Care is already planning next year’s 32nd Annual Golf Challenge on 5th June 2025, aiming to make it even bigger and better. To be kept up to date with details of how to register or for sponsorship opportunities, email [email protected] or call to book in your team of four on 01903 528613.

