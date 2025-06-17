Worthing charity launches ambitious fundraiser as it prepares for leadership change

A CYCALL trustee is planning a hand-propelled bike marathon for 2025 as she prepares for a new chapter in the Worthing charity's history.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenny Matheson, one of four trustees, is hoping to raise at least £1,500 as she pedals around Brooklands Park on Saturday, July 12, with support from other volunteers.

Martine Walters, who founded the inclusive cycling project with her husband Rob in 2018, said: "CYCALL is going through a period of leadership change and this challenge will help to raise vital funds to cover transitional costs associated with the 2026 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As part of the fundraising efforts for 2025, Jenny, who is a CYCALL trustee and volunteer, will be attempting a marathon on a hand-propelled bike. Jenny will be accompanied by other members of the CYCALL community."

Jenny Matheson will pedal around Brooklands Park on Saturday, July 12, to raise money for CYCALL

Jenny began attending CYCALL sessions in 2021 and took on the role of trustee in April 2024. She and Simon Donlevy, who has been a trustee since October 2024, are taking over the leadership of the charity.

Jenny said: "CYCALL is going through a period of change and Simon and I are preparing to steward it into its next season. An ambitious fundraiser to honour what Martine and Rob have built and to show appreciation for their commitment and dedication over the past five-plus years seems a good way to start and will help with transitional costs."

Jenny will take out the hand bike for 104 laps of the track at Brooklands Park and others will use various bikes from the adapted fleet to help complete the marathon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a senior associate solicitor with Biscoes, Jenny will also be raising funds for the firm's charity of the year, Wessex Cancer Support, in recognition of what the move has meant for her professionally.

Jenny Matheson and Simon Donlevy are preparing to take over the leadership of CYCALL

Visit www.justgiving.com/page/jenny-matheson-1 for more information and to make a donation.

CYCALL has 45 adapted bikes, including hand-propelled bikes, four-seater bikes and wheelchair bikes, and it is based at Brooklands Park in Worthing.

Martine, currently chair, said: "CYCALL sessions are great fun and include sensory and active play, art and craft activities and family games such as giant Jenga, table tennis and table football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"CYCALL is led by a team of sessional workers and dedicated volunteers and raises funds throughout the year to support the delivery of adapted cycling sessions. Every penny raised goes towards CYCALL sessions."

CYCALL is always keen to hear from people who are interested in volunteering. To find out more, email [email protected]