The charity is on the lookout for people who can sort donations, pack boxes, drive transits and help out in the warehouse, through to volunteers to remove Gift Aid labels or repair any shoeboxes that have been damaged along the way.

The role requires you to have just two hours to spare between November 7 to 25.

In its appeal, the charity said: “Whatever your skill or ability there is a role for you with us.”

Link to Hope is appealing for volunteers to help with its Shoeboxes for Ukraine Appeal at its Ferring head office. Picture from Link to Hope's Facebook page.

Link to Hope has been sending shoeboxes full of gifts to some of the poorest people in Eastern Europe since 1991.

More than one million boxes have been sent out during this time with the aim to show people in need that ‘someone somewhere cares about them’.

If you would like to get involved with the charity, call: 01903 529333 or email: [email protected]