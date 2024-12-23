Worthing charity opens its doors for free Christmas Cracker event after Chris McCausland’s win on Strictly puts it in the spotlight

The charity is currently riding on the success of comedian Chris McCausland on Strictly Come Dancing, proving just how much blind people can achieve.

Chris visited the Sight Support Worthing centre in March, ahead of his show at the Assembly Hall, and spent time meeting some of the volunteers and members who live with visual impairments.

They have eagerly followed his Strictly journey and the connection brought the charity further exposure when it was invited to be part of a broadcast on 5 News on Channel 5 on December 16.

James Langley, events co-ordinator, said in the interview that the win had challenged preconceived ideas about those with sight loss.

"It's fantastic to get the exposure and I think for the rest of the population, seeing what is achievable and changing perceptions that way," he added.

Alison Bates, who is registered blind and attends the SSW chess club, then spoke about how 'hugely significant' the win was for her and others affected by sight loss.

She said on 5 News: "I thought it was incredible. Really early on, there were loads of people saying he's a gimmick, he's there just to tick a box. I think every single week he showed to everybody that he was more than just that. He deserved his space.

"I think for people that have a disability, certainly blindness, we didn't necessarily need to see that he could dance but I think it was important for us to see ourselves represented on mainstream television, and for the general public to see that."

Visitors were able to see for themselves how the charity supports people, including training sighted guides, like dance partner Diane Buswell was for Chris.

Chris, who lost his sight in his 20s, said on the BBC One programme: "This is for everyone out there who got told they couldn't do something or thought they couldn't do it. It just shows with opportunity and support, and just determination, anything can happen."

The Christmas cracker event on Monday, December 23, included a grotto, sponsored by Merriman Grange Care Home, and children were able to visit Father Christmas by his fireside.

Crafts included making candy cane reindeer, Christmas tree decorations and bags of reindeer food to put out on Christmas Eve. There were also stalls and entertainment, including signed Christmas carols.

1 . Chris McCausland at SSW Comedians Chris McCausland and Jon Long with Sight Support Worthing volunteers and members at the charity's centre in Rowlands Road Photo: SSW

2 . SSW Christmas Cracker Signing Christmas carols at the SSW Christmas Cracker event Photo: Elaine Hammond / SussexWorld

3 . SSW Christmas Cracker Craft stall for making candy cane reindeer at SSW Christmas Cracker event Photo: Elaine Hammond / SussexWorld

4 . SSW Christmas Cracker Stall for making bags of reindeer food Photo: Elaine Hammond / SussexWorld