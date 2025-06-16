Worthing charity Guild Care has unveiled its new community hub campus, Holland House, at an exclusive event.

The campus in the heart of Worthing is named in honour of patron Mike Holland, a major donor whose generosity made the acquisition of the property, formerly named Saxon House, possible.

Guild Care unveiled Holland House to business leaders, philanthropists, respected community figures and long-standing members on Thursday, June 12.

TikTok influencer and dementia advocate Little Jess, whose nan was diagnosed with vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, attended the event as an advocate of dementia to share content from the evening.

It was the first in a series of signature events, allowing guests to explore the new space and network to build relationships, all with a shared purpose of turning meaningful conversations into lasting support.

Warren Fabes, chief executive, said: "Community Hub Campus is more than bricks and mortar. The building will be a vibrant, inclusive space designed with the community, for the community.”

Guild Care is Worthing’s leading social care charity, supporting the community since 1933. It supports older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities.

The hub will bring together people of all ages and abilities to offer connection, purpose and joy through inclusive programmes, carer support and sensory activities.

Guild Care chief executive Warren Fabes and deputy chief executive Adam Rider with dementia advocate and TikTok influencer Little Jess

The long-term goal is to raise £1.5million to bring the Community Hub Campus to life. This vital funding will enable the charity to deliver the essential services it says the Worthing community urgently needs and truly deserves.

The vision is for a bright and friendly café, purpose-built activity spaces, a calming sensory garden and a weekly programme of exciting and inclusive activities.

Guild Care is seeking to raise £500,000 from the community, which Mike Holland has agreed to match with a further £500,000. Guild Care will be contributing £500,000 from the disposal of other properties.

Warren said: “With Holland House, we will no longer need to stretch ourselves thin. We will be able to deliver more, with greater quality, in spaces that reflect the dignity and respect every person in our care is owed.

"This project has not been shaped behind closed doors. The vision has been built with our service users, their families, our incredible staff, and community champions. Every consultation, every drawing, every decision has placed the user at the heart.”

To support the Community Hub Campus, donate and become part of the journey, visit www.guildcare.org/community-hub