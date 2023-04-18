Worthing Community Chest Awards launched to celebrate the true heroes of Worthing

Worthing Community Chest, a local independent charity that supports projects and activities in Worthing to enrich the community and residents, has launched its own community awards for 2023.

Using the UN Sustainable Development Global Goals as its framework, the Worthing Community Chest Awards will celebrate the true heroes of the Worthing community with ten categories focused on creativity and how many lives have been enriched.

Since 2001, the charity has awarded almost £450,000 in small grants to groups, clubs, events and other good causes around Worthing.

Vicky Vaughan, grants and partnerships lead, said: "To date, the groups we have funded have contributed mainly towards Good Health and Well-being, and Sustainable Cities and Communities Global Goals. One of our award objectives is that promoting the Global Goals will inspire even more ideas and innovation.

"We have selected seven of 17 Global Goals, which we feel are relevant locally, as well as globally. We are encouraging the public to vote for the other three goals.

"Awards are open to small charities and community groups, whether we have previously funded them or not. We will be judging the creativity of the the group’s work and their impact achieved to date, both locally and how they have contributed to the Global Goals. There will be two awards for each category—a winner and a runner-up, and we will chose three nominations for each category.

"Another prime objective for the awards is for sponsors to be part of our community enrichment journey, both locally and globally. The awards target is £10,000, after award costs, which will be re-distributed out as community grants over the next year, to groups working towards the ten global goal targets."