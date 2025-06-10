Customers of a Worthing dog boutique are rallying round to help the owner raise funds for pioneering surgery for his beloved pug.

Aries is part of the community, as he has grown up as a shop dog from when he was a puppy and the business, Aries Dog Boutique, in Liverpool Road, is named after him.

Out of the blue, Aries had a fit in April and owner Paul Derby later learned he had Intervertebral Disc Disease, a genetic condition affecting his back legs.

Paul said: "He is not just a dog, he is like a son to me and part of the family. I got him as a nine-week-old puppy and from day one, he has come to work with me at my shop.

Worthing businessman Paul Derby with his beloved pug Aries

"He has been the inspiration and drive behind my business, loved by all my customers and everyone who meets him."

It has been a big year for Paul, with the shop marking its 10th anniversary and himself turning 40, but his focus now is on fighting for Aries.

He said: "The shop exists because of Aries. It opened as a clothes shop for a couple of months and turned into a dog boutique. He has grown up with the customers and they all know him and love him.

"I cannot stand by and watch his condition deteriorate without doing everything possible to raise the funds for his much-needed surgery."

A GoFundMe appeal, Aries Life Saving Surgery Fundraiser, is gaining attention and Paul is in the process of planning a community dog event, not only to raise money but to raise awareness of the condition, including the distinctive walk.

Paul said: "Although Aries is not in pain now, if left untreated, his condition will worsen, potentially causing him to lose the use of his hind legs and become incontinent. I can’t bear the thought of deciding when to end his life. I want to fight for him.

"Aries is now nine years old and has never had any major health problems. Unfortunately, at the beginning of April this year, he had a seizure-like episode out of the blue, which was very alarming.

"Aries was diagnosed with Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD). This progressive condition causes the discs between the bones of the spine to become hard and brittle, and is compressing on his spinal cord.

"Fortunately, there is hope. Aries has been offered decompressive surgery with custom plates that will stabilise his spine. The neurologist believes this pioneering surgery will give him the best chance for a longer and happier life, especially since his brain MRI and blood tests returned healthy.

"This is going to hopefully fix him and give him a longer life. I am grateful for anything. I do have insurance but I have already used £3,000 on his MRI and tests. The estimated cost for Aries' surgery is between £14,000 and £15,000.

"My little boy has been a cherished part of the Worthing community for over nine years, and I want to ensure he stays by my side for many more."