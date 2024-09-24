This comes after concerns were raised about the state of the cemetery at South Farm Road.

In a letter to the Worthing Herald earlier this month, a resident named John Vaughan wrote: “The site was in the most appalling state with minimal maintenance. In a lifetime I have never seen the 14.5 acre site look worse than it does now and it really is a disgrace to the community.

“The headstones are totally overwhelmed with brambles, ivy and undergrowth. Even on the pathways, branches are hanging so low that visitors have to duck or limbo dance to progress.”

In 2008, a Friends of Broadwater & Worthing Cemetery group was formed. The group had their own maintenance sessions each month and these meetings still occur.

However, Mr Vaughan accused the council of ‘putting systems into decline’ and ‘allowing the entire site to become little more than a wasteland’.

He added: “Above all else there is a very real health and safety aspect as the visitors to individual graves cannot see hidden monuments or their stone surrounds, with a real danger of tripping. The whole situation is a disgrace.”

Worthing Borough Council said Broadwater Cemetery is a ‘historic site’ and ‘we work hand in hand with the Friends group to preserve it for the community’.

A spokesperson added: “Although we no longer perform burials there, we run a regular maintenance programme so that people can safely visit memorials and experience the peaceful atmosphere at the cemetery.

"We regularly cut the main paths through the cemetery and are helping wild flowers and wildlife to flourish there. If visitors contact us about access to a specific memorial, we cut a path through to that area for them.

"At the request of the Friends of Broadwater Cemetery, there are some areas of the site where we never cut back the grass and undergrowth, so that they can monitor the increasing biodiversity in the community. This area is maintained by the Friends of Broadwater and cut at the appropriate times of year.

"When the Friends group are preparing to run one of their popular tours of the cemetery, they often do some work cutting back greenery around some headstones, and we support them by removing the green waste. This is a great example of how we’re working in partnership with members of the community, for the community.

"We deliberately manage open cemeteries like Durrington more intensely because of the larger number of visitors on a regular basis. However we always aim to strike a balance, keeping our burial grounds safe while also encouraging nature to thrive.”

Debra Hillman, chairperson of the Friends of Broadwater & Worthing Cemetery group, also provided an insight – describing the situation as a ‘work in progress’.

She said: “The Friends aim to achieve a balance in the cemetery between encouraging wildlife to flourish in this large green space while maintaining it as a cemetery and preserving the wealth of history contained within it.

"One of the most rewarding roles we perform is to help people locate the final resting place of their relatives. In order to do all of this we work closely with the council as there are tasks which our small team of volunteers are unable to undertake.

"We are constantly striving to find the most effective plan to maximise the resources that the Friends and the council have available. The council have met with us to discuss any issues and to try to find solutions.

"Changes made this year mean that the council have cut the grass paths throughout the cemetery regularly, green waste generated from maintenance sessions has been removed promptly and last winter saw specific areas identified and targeted for more significant clearance by the council (an exercise that will be repeated this coming winter).

"We are aware that grass cutting is a major issue and in an ideal world we would like it cut more frequently. It has been a problem for some years. To try to improve the situation we have trialled cutting the grass on a mosaic basis, where zones within the cemetery are cut in rotation.

"It is still a work in progress and we will continue to work with the council over the next year to try to achieve the best balance for all of our visitors.”

