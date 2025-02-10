A Worthing couple is excited to be setting up a social group for deaf children, having experienced the joys and challenges of raising a deaf child.

Charlotte and Nick Short want to create a warm and welcoming community for parents, opening it up to D/deaf children aged up to 12 and their hearing siblings.

The new non-profit organisation, Deaf Kids Connect, will be a social group for all the family.

Charlotte explained: "My husband Nick and I have experienced the joys and challenges of raising a deaf child, and now that our son is in a mainstream school, we recognise the importance of representation and inclusion for D/deaf and hard-of-hearing children.

"Our amazing son was born with mild hearing loss, which has progressed to severe, and although we don’t have a diagnosis or know what the future holds, we are determined and hopeful. We’ve witnessed firsthand the incredible achievements of D/deaf children, and we’re proud to be part of this vibrant community.

"Our goal is to establish a space where children can come together to play, communicate and connect with others who understand their experiences. We also want to create a supportive environment for their hearing siblings, like our older son, to bond and support one another.

"The group will serve as a supportive network for parents and caregivers who have travelled similar paths, allowing us to share our experiences, celebrate milestones and lean on each other during challenging times. We welcome all families from across Sussex to join us."

The Shorts have set up a Facebook and Instagram page, and the website www.deafkidsconnect.co.uk is nearing completion. They are also in the process of establishing a donation page, as they are currently funding everything themselves.

The inaugural Deaf Kids Connect meet-up is scheduled for Saturday, March 29, from 2pm to 4pm at West Tarring Young People's Hub, 9B High Street, Tarring.

The group includes any levels of hearing loss, hard of hearing, glue ear, temporary or permanent, tinnitus or difficulty accessing sound.

Charlotte said: "This is a wonderful opportunity to make friends, share experiences and help our children realise they’re not alone – there are many others just like them.

"From exploring fundraising opportunities to securing support from larger organisations, we’re gathering toys and supplies and designing posters and leaflets to spread the word.

"Our son had the wonderful opportunity to attend The Elizabeth Foundation pre-school in Hampshire, where he and I made lifelong friends. We love attending events for deaf children in Hampshire, and would love to create the same connections here in Worthing.

"It’s crucial for our deaf children to connect with others who share their experiences. Whether they communicate through speech, sign language, lip reading, or gestures, building friendships with fellow deaf children helps them feel understood and supported."

The social group will offer engaging games, crafts and sports for the children, strategies, resources and support networks for the family, and activities to foster understanding and friendship.

Charlotte said: "In a hearing world, feelings of isolation and loneliness can often arise for our D/deaf children. That’s why we believe it’s essential for them to connect with other deaf individuals – helping them embrace their deafness and develop a strong sense of deaf identity.

"Starting these connections at a young age allows our kids to celebrate their differences and build confidence. When they learn to be proud of who they are, it empowers them to accept their deafness, whether it’s using technology or communicating through BSL—there’s nothing to hide or be embarrassed about!"