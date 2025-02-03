Worthing couple who met when they were 15 celebrate 70 years of marriage, thanks to ‘doing everything together'

A loving family and doing everything together have given a Worthing couple 70 happy years of marriage, having met when they were just 15.

David and Pat Johnson celebrated their platinum wedding with a family party at the Old Barn at Dial Post on Saturday, February 1, with guests including their four children, eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

They were both born and bred in Haywards Heath and met at a youth club when they were 15.

Pat said: "We had groups, he had his mates and I had my friends. We used to go and do all sorts of things at the club and in the end, we just paired off."

They were married at Haywards Heath Registry Office on January 29, 1955. David was a mechanic in the RAF and he was due to be posted to Germany.

He said: "We could have lived in married quarters – and they were decent in those days."

Pat added: "If we were married, I could go. That was the idea but he ended up in hospital and in the end, he didn't go."

David said he had gone home on leave just before the posting but was unable to travel back due to a poisoned toe. He was collected by the RAF but ended up in hospital for 21 months, as the problem went to his knee.

David and Pat Johnson with a card from the King and Queen and one of their family cards

The end result was rheumatoid arthritis, so he was invalided out of the services and registered as disabled.

David said: "In one way, it did us a favour but in others it was a painful period."

He went into electronics but after a few years, they made plans to go to Australia, where David's father lived, on a £10 ticket. That was another move that never happened, though, as David got a job as works foreman at Link-Miles in Rustington.

He explained: "We were scheduled to go but we realised you had to pay for everything in Australia, pens and pencils in school, everything, and I was getting more money in Rustington."

The 70th wedding anniversary cake with a picture of David and Pat Johnson on their wedding day in Haywards Heath

The family moved to Goring in 1966 instead. David and Pat had four children Alan, Clive, Carol and Neil, the youngest being born in Worthing.

David said: "We have been fortunate but we have worked hard, too. We insisted on two holidays a year, whether in a caravan or camping. We used to have some laughs.

"And after the family left home, we really enjoyed life, we had parties and friends round for dinner. We have always done everything together and that is what has kept us together."

Pat was a carer for social services for 19 years, travelling around the Goring area on her bicycle doing home care, so she could fit her job around the children.

Pat said: "We have had a full life but a quiet life. Everything has been done together. It has been what families should be like, and you don't hear that much these days. We are very, very lucky. The family are always around us. Without them, I don't know what we would do."