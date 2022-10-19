Chloe Newton-Gould and partner Joshua Samain flew to Turkey on September 30, and were due home on October 11. But they ended up coming home early and landing at Gatwick on October 8, so they could surprise Joshua’s mum Amanda Samain before she had a heart operation the next day.

The couple, both 20, were on their first holiday abroad without their parents, but said they felt returning early was the right thing to do and wanted to show that young people are considerate, despite often having a bad reputation.

Chloe said: “We decided to come home early and surprise her after she had worked all day at a wedding fayre in Worthing, and the video footage we have now got to cherish is the best thing I’ve seen. Her reaction was priceless!

Chloe Chloe Newton-Gould and Joshua Samain returned home early from holiday to surprise his mum Amanda Samain

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She is appreciated and respected by us so much. This was our first holiday alone at the age of 20. We were both worried about the airport at both ends, as we’ve always been with adults in the past, so to change our flight last minute was very scary, but was the best thing we could have done.”

Amanda was diagnosed with a rare tumour by my heart and was due surgery at St Thomas’s Hospital in London earlier this month.

She said: “I had dropped Josh and Chloe to the airport for their holiday that had already been booked knowing I wasn’t going to see them again until after my surgery. We said emotional goodbyes and had our last hugs at the airport and I cried all the way home.“The day before my surgery, I was packing away at work and got a tap on the shoulder and I turned and saw Josh and Chloe and just had no words. Shock doesn’t come close. It was their first holiday abroad and a huge step for them and the fact they had arranged to change their flights and cut their holiday short so they could see me before my surgery just blew me away. I still can’t believe they did it. It was the best surprise in the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda is now recovering from her operation at home. Chloe said: “She’s now home with family and has her own bell for when she needs help – that won’t be lasting for very long! It will drive us all mad.