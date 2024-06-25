Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has been arrested after a ‘criminal damage incident’ in Worthing.

Adur and Worthing Police said Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter has been out with the C Section Response team as part of the NPCC Response Policing Week of Action, which runs this week.

"The team responded to a criminal damage incident to a business in Brighton Road, Worthing,” a social media statement read.

"A 49-year-old woman from Durrington was identified and arrested in relation to the incident. A community resolution is being discussed and an investigation is ongoing.

“A woman from Goring was arrested and released with no further action.