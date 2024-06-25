Worthing criminal damage incident: Woman arrested
Adur and Worthing Police said Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter has been out with the C Section Response team as part of the NPCC Response Policing Week of Action, which runs this week.
"The team responded to a criminal damage incident to a business in Brighton Road, Worthing,” a social media statement read.
"A 49-year-old woman from Durrington was identified and arrested in relation to the incident. A community resolution is being discussed and an investigation is ongoing.
“A woman from Goring was arrested and released with no further action.
“A busy start to the week. The team remain available to respond to reports of crime, protecting those who are the most vulnerable in our society and catching criminals.”