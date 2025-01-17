Worthing dad who lost 11 stone in 2024 continues weight loss journey into 2025 with month-long running challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Worthing dad who lost 11 stone in 2024 is continuing his weight loss journey into 2025 with a month-long running challenge.

Nick Rush, 34, is taking part in Run the Month for Prostate Cancer during January and has already raised £340. He says being able to run is 'freeing', having struggled to walk any distance at all this time last year.

Wife Zara Rush said: "He is amazing! Such an inspiration and I’m so proud of him. He’s been getting a lot of recognition for his weight loss and wanted to make the most of that to raise money for a great cause. Plus, it’s a little challenge to help him continue his weight loss journey."

Since January 3, 2024, Nick has been working closely with Worthing-based personal trainer Kenny Rye. He has achieved his weight loss through mainly calorie counting, weight training and a lot of walking.

Nick Rush with his proud wife Zara

Zara said: "It’s been turbulent and he’s had some up and down moments throughout last year but the determination that he has shown to get to where he wants to be is just so inspiring. He’s determined to be fit and healthy, so that he can be around longer for our daughter. She is his absolute world!

"Kenny and his wife, Lisa, are absolutely incredible. I am on my own journey and have been training with Lisa and lost two stone so far myself."

Nick and Zara were married in July 2022, with daughter Eliza as their bridesmaid. He works for Prestige Doors, Zara's family's business, and is already very strong, as he needs to be for his job.

Zara said: "He started in January 2024 at 30st and he is now 18st 13lbs. Hugely inspirational in my eyes! Nick doesn’t have an end goal as such. He’s got a few more stone to lose and then he and Kenny have discussed working on building up his muscle more.

Nick and Zara Rush on their wedding day, with daughter Eliza. Picture: Wildheartphotography

"Nick tells me how much lighter he feels, how freeing it feels to be able to walk and run this month without struggling. He’s always loved walking but this time last year, found it hard to walk far at all.

"He’s also now training and preparing himself to take part in the Littlehampton 10k run in August, which he has signed up for with his brother to raise money for Chestnut Tree House. His next challenge is cycling, with the goal of eventually taking part in the London to Brighton Bike Ride."

Nick set his target for Run the Month for Prostate Cancer at £200 but has already smashed that. Visit runthemonthme.prostatecanceruk.org/fundraising/nick-rush2024 to support him.