Worthing dance school students achieve 100 per cent success in exams

​​Students at a Worthing dance school have been rewarded after achieving 100 per cent success in their exams – and all with Distinction.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The yearly examinations were taken in July by the students of the Le Serve School of Ballet & Theatre Dance, under the auspices of the National Association of Teachers of Dancing.

Principal Valerie Le Serve said 100 per cent success was achieved in ballet, modern stage and jazz, contemporary and street dance at the studio in Tarring Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She added: "With a wide age range and with all students gaining Distinction, it was congratulations all round at the prizegiving, which was held at St Mary's Church hall in Goring on October 7."

Exam success at the Le Serve School of Ballet & Theatre Dance. Pic S Robards / Sussex World SR2210081

Prior to the presentation of the awards by the principal, performances were given by the students.

This years major award winners were Ella Carter, Mayumi De Silva, Catrin Hill, Tegan Hill, Anya Khan, Thedini Pinnaduwa, Jessica Ralph, Phoebe Tyler and Roman Young.