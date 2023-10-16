Worthing dance school students achieve 100 per cent success in exams
The yearly examinations were taken in July by the students of the Le Serve School of Ballet & Theatre Dance, under the auspices of the National Association of Teachers of Dancing.
Principal Valerie Le Serve said 100 per cent success was achieved in ballet, modern stage and jazz, contemporary and street dance at the studio in Tarring Road.
She added: "With a wide age range and with all students gaining Distinction, it was congratulations all round at the prizegiving, which was held at St Mary's Church hall in Goring on October 7."
Prior to the presentation of the awards by the principal, performances were given by the students.
This years major award winners were Ella Carter, Mayumi De Silva, Catrin Hill, Tegan Hill, Anya Khan, Thedini Pinnaduwa, Jessica Ralph, Phoebe Tyler and Roman Young.
Proceeds of the raffle for the afternoon were donated to Rainbow Trust.