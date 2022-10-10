Dance examinations were taken over two days in July by students of the Le Serve School of Ballet & Theatre Dance, through the National Association of Teachers of Dancing, for which Valerie Le Serve is an examiner and head of ballet.

Examinations in ballet, modern stage and jazz, tap, contemporary and street dance were taken at the school’s own studio in Tarring Road and every student achieved Distinction.

The prizegiving at Sion Junior School on Saturday featured performances by the students and culminated in the presentation of all awards. Major award winners were Ella Aubrey, Bethany Barker, Jacqui Davies, Mayumi De Silva, Catrin Hill, Tegan Hill, Shelley Huckett-Davies, Sylvia Polhill, Jessica Ralph, Phoebe Tyler and Roman Young.

Award winners at the Le Serve School of Ballet & Theatre Dance in Worthing. Picture: S. Robards SR2210081

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proceeds of the raffle were donated to Rainbow Trust children's charity.