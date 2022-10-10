Worthing dance students achieve 100 per cent success in their exams
Worthing dance students who achieved 100 per cent success in their exams have been presented with their awards.
Dance examinations were taken over two days in July by students of the Le Serve School of Ballet & Theatre Dance, through the National Association of Teachers of Dancing, for which Valerie Le Serve is an examiner and head of ballet.
Examinations in ballet, modern stage and jazz, tap, contemporary and street dance were taken at the school’s own studio in Tarring Road and every student achieved Distinction.
The prizegiving at Sion Junior School on Saturday featured performances by the students and culminated in the presentation of all awards. Major award winners were Ella Aubrey, Bethany Barker, Jacqui Davies, Mayumi De Silva, Catrin Hill, Tegan Hill, Shelley Huckett-Davies, Sylvia Polhill, Jessica Ralph, Phoebe Tyler and Roman Young.
Most Popular
The proceeds of the raffle were donated to Rainbow Trust children's charity.
Valerie said: "Since last year's prizegiving, the school has again been featured in the BBC documentary on Boxing Day about the Royal Ballet School, and presented Francesca Hayward, who was trained at Le Serve and is now a principal of The Royal Ballet company at the Royal Opera House Covent Garden."