Worthing family fun day sees hundreds gather for picnic and entertainment

The family fun day on Friday, August 16, was organised at Tarring Park for the people of Tarring and across Worthing.

Hundreds of people turned up to enjoy the fun, with highlights including a human fruit machine, huge dartboard with footballs, food and drink stalls and races for the children.

Firemen from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were there with a tender, which provided welcome 'cooling down' water for children to squirt.

Wendy Greene said: "A lot of people worked hard to make it such a success once again this year. A great deal of money was raised for local charities, including Worthing Rotary Club, Worthing Lions, Andy's Angels and Pollinator Pioneers, as well as small local businesses.

"It was good to see young people represented, with Maybridge Keystone Club, West Tarring Young People's Hub, some young entrepreneurs and several bands of talented young musicians, including The Kick."

Organiser Hazel Thorpe would love to include even more young people next year, such as youth groups, football teams, Scouts and individuals. Anyone interested should email Hazel at [email protected].

Friends of Tarring Park raised more than £450 on its four stalls and the money will go towards more local community events.

1 . Picnic in the Park Tarring : Picnic in the Park Tarring The family fun day on Friday, August 16, was organised at Tarring Park for the people of Tarring and across Worthing Photo: C L Greene

2 . Picnic in the Park Tarring : Picnic in the Park Tarring The family fun day on Friday, August 16, was organised at Tarring Park for the people of Tarring and across Worthing Photo: C L Greene

3 . Picnic in the Park Tarring : Picnic in the Park Tarring The family fun day on Friday, August 16, was organised at Tarring Park for the people of Tarring and across Worthing Photo: C L Greene