Worthing father and daughter's 35-year-old business sees sales double to £2.5 million thanks to new Horsham showroom

Greg and Leighanne Cox marked Speedy Home Improvements anniversary with the opening of a new £100,000 showroom in Horsham last year.

The showroom has driven a doubling in the company’s sales to £2.5 million and the creation of six new jobs – with five more on the way.

Leighanne Cox, who joined the business in 2011, said: “It was a brave decision to invest £100,000 during the Covid-19 pandemic, but it has really transformed the way we operate and given new customers the confidence we deliver what we say we are going to.

Father and daughter Greg and Leighanne Cox of Speedy Home Improvements in Horsham, West Sussex

“The showroom was purpose-built to really showcase the improvements we can deliver, with visitors able to see a contemporary flat roof kitchen extension, both tiled roof and hybrid roof home extensions, a stunning orangery, beautiful glass roof conservatory and a home bar.”

The facility, which is located on Foundry Lane, is one year old this month and the company are marking the event by giving clients who purchase products whilst visiting the showroom a £250 discount.

This will be in place until the end of June.

Leighanne continued: “I can’t believe it has been one year already - so much has happened in those twelve months and we wanted to say thank you to the people of Worthing and Horsham by holding a month-long promotion.”

The home-improvements company has also implemented a new CRM system, and a switched to digital marketing, when it became one of the newest members of the Conservatory Outlet in 2020.

This has seen enquiries increase by 50% and the greater visibility of operations has also helped the duo to plan installations better, freeing up their time to take on new projects.

Greg Cox said: “Leighanne and I really wanted to push the business forward, but we weren’t sure how to do that whilst jugging all our other activities. One of the biggest benefits we’ve gained from Conservatory Outlet is the breadth of its support that has really given us the confidence and backing to ‘go for it’.

“We’ve never worked with another supplier that has put its arms around us. It’s also been a great support being able to visit the showrooms of other members for advice and tips.”