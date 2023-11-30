Worthing fitness focused footballers shed nearly 50 stones of unhealthy weight in 2023

A Worthing football club that encourages overweight and obese men to get fit and adopt healthy lifestyle choices has helped 31 local men lose 48 stone (303 kg) in excess weight in 2023.

MAN v FAT Worthing takes place every Monday evening at Worthing Leisure Centre, Shaftesbury Avenue and the club’s organisers are currently looking for new players to take part. More information can be found here: https://www.manvfatfootball.org/Worthing

According to West Sussex County Council, the number of adults who are overweight or obese in the county has increased from 61.6% in 2019/20 to 63.8% in 2020/21, with 23.3% being classified as being obese

Recent research from the National Food Strategy review estimates that every unit of body mass index put on by every individual raises the UK’s annual healthcare costs by £16.

Worthing MAN v FAT player Tony Stansmore has lost 5 stone in weight.

Aimed at men with a BMI of higher than 27.5, MAN v FAT Football has more than 8,000 players taking part in over 150 clubs across the UK. The programme was created by Andrew Shanahan, who, fed-up with traditional weight loss classes primarily aimed at women, decided to develop a programme that combines the beautiful game with achievable weight loss goals for men.

The total amount of weight lost by MAN v FAT players in the UK currently stands at just under 600,000 pounds.

Before matches, players are weighed, this is followed by a 30-minute game of six-a-side football, with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on their weight loss. Weight loss and match scores then contribute to teams’ league positions within a club.

Tony Stansmore, a player at the Worthing club, has lost an impressive 5 stone or 31kg with the help of MAN v FAT Football. His starting weight when he joined in January was 18.9 stones. He is currently 14 stones. He explains:

“I love playing football, but until I found MAN v FAT, I thought my playing days were behind me. And weight I have lost has been life changing.”

Asked if he would encourage other men from the area to get involved in playing MAN v FAT football, Tony says “100% yes”:

“I’ve wanted to get back playing football again for ages and MAN v FAT has given me the opportunity to play in a friendly, positive environment. Regardless of ability or fitness the guys are a great bunch of lads to play with and we have a great laugh every week no matter the result. Also the motivation to lose weight to not let your team down is an effective weight loss programme.”

“MAN v FAT has helped me make a positive change in my lifestyle. I have two young sons who I now have more energy to keep up with them. It’s been great to make new friends and catch up with some old ones. On my first night I ran into an old college mate who I hadn't seen for a few years as he had also signed up. All the lads are so supportive so if anyone is struggling with anything the lads all try to help in any way they can.”

MAN v FAT Football Head of Football, Richard Crick explains: “We’re so proud of the progress made by the players and the wider team at our Worthing club. The men involved are genuinely changing their lives for the better by improving their physical and mental health, while making new friends and having fun in the process.

“MAN v FAT isn’t a lose-fat-fast programme, we encourage body positivity and losing weight at a healthy, sustainable pace. While weight loss is the key goal for players, the programme is perfect for men who want to get back into playing football after time away from the game and improve their fitness gradually, without the stress of getting a group together and booking pitches.

“We’re looking for new players to join our club, so if you think MAN v FAT might be for you, get in touch here -https://www.manvfatfootball.org/Worthing.”

In addition to football sessions, MAN v FAT players also receive off-the-pitch support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness. Players also get full access to MAN v FAT online gym, so they can train in their own time at home