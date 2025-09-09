Worthing Five Peaks Challenge is ‘a triumph’, a lasting legacy for Olly's Future marking World Suicide Prevention Week

Devised by Ann Feloy, founder of Olly's Future, the challenge covered five hills on the South Downs on a 17-mile walk raising money for her national suicide prevention charity.

Ann said it was 'a homecoming' for her, having spent eight years coping with grief after she and her husband Chris Hare lost their son Olly to suicide at their home in Worthing on Valentine's Day in 2017, just two days before his 23rd birthday.

Ann said: "I just wanted to leave something for the town. I don't think this route has ever been done before. It showcases the beauty of the area and what is around us.

"I wanted to create something that was beautiful, that connects local people with the beauty of the countryside. I'd love it to just carry on. This will be the start and we will do it every year."

Chris led one group over the five peaks – Cissbury Ring, Chanctonbury Ring, Chantry Hill, Black Patch and Highdown Hill, while Ann led the shorter Worthing One Peak Challenge on Saturday, September 6. Friends of the South Downs and the Sussex Ramblers also volunteered their help on the day.

Ann said: "The Worthing Five Peaks Challenge was a triumph. The whole event was to mark five years at Olly's Future, and it's World Suicide Prevention Week.

"We all started at 9.30am. Three groups completed the 17 miles and five peaks. Group One finished at Highdown at 4.35pm, after seven hours and just one 30-minute break halfway at Sullington Barn.

"Group Two finished at 5.50pm and Group Three at 5.54pm. I led the fourth group for the shorter walk around Cissbury Ring. We are still getting money coming in."

Olly's Future is a London-based charity which Ann set up in January 2020 in memory of her son, to raise awareness of suicide in young people and help save lives.

Ann said: "The challenge included five peaks to represent five years of our charity. Every single penny raised will support our suicide prevention work. This includes delivering training to equip people with the skills to spot the signs in someone who may be thinking of suicide and have a conversation that could help save their life. To date more than 7,000 people worldwide have had this training."

Photo: Ann Feloy

Photo: Ann Feloy

Photo: Ann Feloy

Photo: Ann Feloy