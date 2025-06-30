Worthing football managers and coaches complete Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds for new clubhouse

Football managers and coaches have taken on the National Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds for a new clubhouse at Worthing United Youth FC.

A team of eight tackled the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales in under 24 hours and hope to raise at least £3,000 for their efforts.

Facing high winds, rain and fog on Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon, the team pushed on to complete the 24-hours challenge with 13 minutes to spare.

Organiser Doug Taylor, who runs the U8s, said: "Worthing United Youth FC is a diverse, fun, youth football club with more than 500 young footballers playing in the sky blue and white stripes every weekend.

"Our existing clubhouse at Hill Barn Rec was built in the 1950s and designed to be used by men-only adult football teams with open changing rooms, open shower rooms and men-only toilets.

"With no facilities for our 100-plus girl footballers and only toilets for boys, we have set out to replace the old building with a modular container building. The club are self funding the whole of the build.

"Your donation will directly help provide basic facilities for the young people of Worthing to play the game they love."

The club has to raise more than £30,000 to replace the wooden pavilion. Visit www.gofundme.com/f/wuyfc-three-peaks-challenge-clubhouse-appeal to support the Three Peaks Challenge team and visit www.gofundme.com/f/worthing-united-youth-fc-clubhouse-fundraiser for more information about the project.

The new development will see four dedicated changing rooms created with shower facilities. Separate male and female toilets will be available, along with a new tea hut with an indoor seating area.

Jason Nicholls, chairman of Worthing United Youth, said: "Anyone who has visited our clubhouse at Hill Barn Rec will tell you it is years past its sell-by date.

"We don’t have much money and neither does Worthing Council so we will have to make do with what we can afford. Our new facility, made up of a number of metal containers, will provide a solution to our needs for the next few years. It is definitely not a long-term solution but its much better than what we have.

"We are in desperate need of support from anyone that can help – either as a tradesperson, building supplier, volunteer or fundraiser. Please get in touch with us if you can help.”