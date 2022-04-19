The Worthing Atoms under-11 football team came up with the idea when the Homes for Ukraine scheme was introduced at the end of March.

Kelly Davies, 47, a parent to one of the boys on the team, said she is incredibly proud of her son and the other players for thinking of others and how make those fleeing conflict feel welcome and comfortable in the town.

She added: “The boys have a track record of doing things like this. We had a boy who came and lived in Worthing from Brazil and didn’t speak any English at all.

Worthing Atoms under-11's have decided to reach out to young Ukrainian refugees to come and join them in football training

“Together, the team invited him to join the club and he eventually became such an integral part of the team.”

Kelly, who runs South by West coffee shop in South Street, Worthing, said the boys think a lot about what is happening currently and want to do something to help.

She added: “This idea began when we heard about Worthing families hosting Ukrainian families and the boys said they wanted to see if the children would come along and train with them.

“The boys just want to do their bit to help, for example, a little while back when the conflict started, the boys wrote ‘peace in Ukraine’ on one of their football shirts and when they scored goals in matched they’d run and hold it up.

“We are trying to play it very gently as these families are fleeing horrific things, so we want the offer to be there but we don’t want to be too pushy. We are very open and there is no long-term commitment, but we’d love them to be part of our football family.”

If you know a Ukrainian family residing in Worthing who have boys aged 10 to 11 who want to play football, email [email protected] to get in touch with the team.