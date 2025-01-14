Worthing football team’s fundraiser for Arsenal Emirates Stadium tournament
Worthing Dynamos Blue u11s have entered a tournament at the home of Arsenal FC, the Emirates Stadium.
In a bid to pay the entry fee, travel and costs associated with the tournament, the team aimed to raise £1,000. Manager Jack Cox said: “I’d like the team to earn their way there by raising money collectively to cover the cost. They can raise money by approaching friends and family, but I’d really like them to be creative and come up with some real challenges. This can be cycling, running, walking, or anything else that will push them to their limits.
“We believe that this experience will not only help the team grow as players but also create lasting memories for them. Your support will make a significant difference in helping these young athletes achieve their goal of participating in this prestigious tournament.
“Please consider contributing to our cause and help us make this opportunity a reality for these dedicated young players.”
The team has already done a sponsored walk between Worthing and Brighton piers. Any money raised over the target that is not needed for the tournament will be donated to charity.
To support the team, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/worthing-dynamos-u11
