Worthing girl scoops bumper bundle of prizes in popular Paradise Park Guess the Location competition

Five-year-old Sophie Store was invited to Paradise Park Garden Centre in Newhaven to received her bumper prize bundle from Tates of Sussex .

Sophie entered Guess the Location during a visit to family-run Paradise Park. The competition involved identifying ten places around the theme park from close-up photos, such as part of a bridge or a dinosaur's nose.

Phil Parris, Playzone manager at Paradise Park, said: "The competition to guess where the photos were taken was a popular one. Sophie got every one right and her entry was pulled from the hat. Many congratulations to her."