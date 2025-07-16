A huge object has appeared outside Worthing’s High Street multi-storey car park.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing Borough Council said, on Monday evening (July 14), that the car park would be temporarily closed for three days, to ‘facilitate Hemiko’s construction of the Worthing Heat Network’.

"The closure has been scheduled to accommodate Hemiko’s installation of the project’s energy hub, which is being constructed outside the front of the car park,” a council spokesperson explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The developer has since confirmed that it ‘successfully installed the thermal store and risers’ for the ‘low carbon energy hub’ on Tuesday night.

The closure of Worthing's High Street car park this week was scheduled to 'accommodate Hemiko’s installation of the project’s energy hub'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The council reassured residents and shoppers that the multi-storey car park will be open again from Friday, ‘providing easier access into the town centre over the weekend’.

Hemiko’s heat network works have been a bone of contention for months, with Worthing town centre no stranger to road closures and diversions.

Heat networks are an alternative to gas boilers and provide heating and hot water to homes and buildings through a network of insulated underground pipes – and Worthing’s forms a key part of the council’s commitment to become a carbon neutral council by 2030 and a net zero area by 2045.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The works were always going to involve disruption and many would argue the end justifies the means – as the council has said, the first phase of the Worthing Heat Network, expected to be complete by 2026, is estimated to cut the town's carbon emissions by 3,000 tonnes a year or the equivalent of taking more than 2,000 cars off the road.

The closure of Worthing's High Street car park this week was scheduled to 'accommodate Hemiko’s installation of the project’s energy hub'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

But traders are concerned the disruption is affecting their business, with the Worthing Small Traders group drawing up a list of demands.

Hemiko gave an update, earlier this month, on its summer schedule, as disruption on the roads continues in the town centre.

The developer had initially hoped to avoid roadworks over the school summer holidays and had re-sequenced the building programme to allow for the gap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Owen, growth director at the Worthing Heat Network, said: "To keep Worthing moving throughout the school holidays, highways work on main roads are being limited to one location at a time, across just two locations."