Worthing Herald mentioned in podcast featuring Jurassic World star Jeff Goldblum

Goldblum stars in the June 10 episode of the podcast, which is hosted by film critic Mark Kermode and radio presenter Simon Mayo, to discuss his return to the silver screen in Jurassic World Dominion, reprising his role from the earlier films as Dr Ian Malcom.

Following the interview, Mr Mayo – who attended Worthing High School – remarked that Gooldblum seemed ‘genuinely thrilled’ to have been interviewed by the pair, and marvelled at the fact that the Hollywood star claimed to watch their show every week on YouTube.

"Maybe he does this to everybody. Maybe when he's being interviewed by The Worthing Herald, he says ‘I always read the Worthing Herald. I love what you’re saying about the pier,’” Mr Mayo joked.

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 11: Jeff Goldblum attends the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2022 Summer Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on June 11, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kermode and Mayo’s take started earlier this year, after the duo announced an end to their long-running show Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review on BBC Five Live. The last ever airing of the show, on April 1, coincided with Simon Mayo’s departure from the BBC, following an illustrious 40 year career with the public service broadcaster.The podcast, announced by Somethin’ Else takes the radio show’s approach to film, tv, cinema and entertainment news and reimagines it for a new, mostly digital audience. New episodes are released every week and can be streamed on a variety of serivces, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.