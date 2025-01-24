Worthing hospital volunteer raises concerns about plans to end Pulse bus service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bus passengers in Worthing have raised concerns about proposed changes to the Stagecoach network, particularly for people needing Worthing Hospital.

Stagecoach is proposing a number of changes, including removing the Pulse bus service, which currently runs between West Durrington and Lancing.

The changes will bring in new buses from spring 2025, so the current Pulse route will still be covered but it will no longer be served by one bus.

There will be the 5 covering Fulbeck Avenue and Romany Road, the 700 covering Shaftesbury Avenue, and the 701 covering Mill Road, Worthing Library and Worthing Hospital.

The current 700 and Pulse buses will be replaced by new services 11, 700 and 701 in Worthing

Steve, a hospital volunteer, said: "I am very concerned about the loss of the direct bus service from Durrington Tesco to Worthing Hospital, which is used by residents from all over the BN13 area and further afield.

"It is used by patients attending outpatients, by hospital visitors, employees and volunteers like myself. The cessation of the Pulse will mean changing buses, a long walk to Goring Cross to get the 701, or a long walk from Teville Gate if one uses the 5.

"I hope that Stagecoach will rethink this point and retain a direct bus service from Durrington Tesco to Worthing Hospital.”

Stagecoach says it is eager to hear from customers directly about the planned improvements. Passengers are encouraged to complete a short survey to share their thoughts on the proposed changes.

The survey, as well as further information about the upcoming changes can be accessed at stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/south/worthing-changes-2025

James O’Neill, commercial director at Stagecoach South, said: "We’re committed to delivering a bus network that meets the needs of our passengers and the wider community.

"These changes have been designed with bus customers in mind, focusing on reliability, connectivity and accessibility. We know we need to improve services and reduce the number of buses running late. We look forward to hearing feedback from local residents to ensure we’re providing the best possible service."

As part of the changes, the popular Coastliner buses will run in two sections – 700 between Durrington and Brighton and 701 between Littlehampton and Lancing, taking a faster route to avoid delays at level crossings. A new service 11 will run between Worthing and Littlehampton through Ferring and East Preston.

Over the past year, Stagecoach South has engaged with local authorities and Network Rail to highlight delays caused by level crossings at Roundstone and Ferring, which close the road for more than 30 minutes each hour.

With no alternative way to avoid delays to bus customers, the company has taken the difficult decision to route fewer buses over the crossings to try to reduce the number of buses getting stuck.