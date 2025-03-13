Worthing house fire sparked emergency response

Pictures sent in by Sussex World photographer Eddie Mitchell showed firefighters in gas masks and using hose reels to fight off flames in Worthing.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Yesterday (13 March) we were called at 5:48pm to reports of a house fire on Northcourt Road in Worthing.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised four fire engines to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found a shed on fire, which had begun to spread to the house.

“The fire was extinguished using high pressure hoses and fire crews left the scene at 7:06pm.”

