Worthing Lions celebrate roaring success of summer festival after weekend full of sunshine

The Worthing Lions Festival featured classic vehicles in Steyne Gardens and fireworks from the end of the pier on Saturday, July 27, then American cars in Steyne Gardens plus Worthing Bus Rally on Sunday, July 28, as well as all-day markets along the promenade and a record-breaking tombola on both days.

Lion Kevin Hawkes said: "Wow, what a weekend in Worthing. The sun shone on both days and the crowds from near and far flocked to the Worthing Lions Festival along the seafront. here where more than 80 market stalls during the two-day event, featuring small local business from Worthing and surrounding areas plus many of the local charities who joined in having a pitch and on both days, when the market stretched from the Lido to the beach huts just past Heene Road."

Town crier Bob Smytherman opened the festival and Worthing mayor Ibsha Choudhury paid a visit, while Celebration Samba set the mood for a spectacular weekend.

Kevin said: "On Saturday, the Lions organised the classic car and bike show in Steyne Gardens and this was supported by local business, followed in the evening by the fantastic firework show, sponsored by Yeomans, who had a great display of cars along the prom over the weekend.

"On Sunday, there was the bus rally, which stretched along West Parade from Heene Road, and an American car show, continuing the car theme from Saturday in Steyne Gardens.

"The Lions' festival tombola raised the highest amount yet, with all proceeds going to the Lions' nominated charity, Ferring Country Centre. The Lions have a list of the local businesses who donated prizes on the website https://worthinglions.co.uk/tombolathankyou.html

"The Lions' hook a bag stall was popular, with children going away with a bag of toys. The Lions have received many thanks from those who attend and congratulations on such an amazing weekend. One said, ‘Hi Lions I exhibited my truck at Steyne Gardens on Sat 27th had a great day smiled all day, well done roar with pride all Lions’."

