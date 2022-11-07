Worthing Lions' free fireworks draw huge crowd despite torrential rain
Worthing Lions’ free fireworks for November 5, 2022, drew a huge crowd to Worthing seafront, despite torrential rain. The charity gave a massive thank-you to SelStar Fireworks Ltd for the great show and Worthing Town Centre Initiative for its sponsorship of the event, as well as all the support staff who helped.
By Elaine Hammond
The tide was high and the rain poured down but it did not stop families from flocking to the beach for the annual extravaganza, and they were not disappointed, with a stunning display of colourful fireworks, set off from the end of Worthing Pier, drawing a huge cheer and applause at the end.
