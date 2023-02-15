Worthing Lions present Santa sleigh collection money to partner charities

Money raised in house-to-house collections around Worthing at Christmas has been presented to the charities who partnered with Worthing Lions for the annual sleigh ride.

Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury joined the Lions and charity representatives at The Last Resort on Wednesday, February 8, for a buffet and presentation evening.

Each charity received 50 per cent of the collection on their partnership evening and Mrs Chowdhury helped Worthing Lions president Adrian Tincknell present the cheques.

There was also a presentation to Kaytee, daughter of one of the Lions, who received a certificate to thank her for being the only person to collect each evening and also be at the Santa Grotto on all the Saturdays.

The Mothers' Union West Tarring branch received £370. Members said the collection was 'good fun and everyone welcomed us'. The charity was also the winner of an additional £250 from Worthing Lions, in a draw that took place after the presentations. In a moving acceptance speech, the charity said how much these donations will help them.

Independent Lives received £240 and said: "It was great to collaborate together - more of this would be great."

Worthing Cissbury and Highdown Girlguiding received £220 and said: "All of our volunteers enjoyed the festive nature of this event and the collaboration between the charities."

St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing received £360 and said: "Being out in the community speaking to people in order to raise awareness of the hospice, we had so much fun!"

Care for Veterans received £300 and said: "Fun, festive and adorable, it was a very heart-warming fundraiser to join in with."

Littlehampton Lifeboat Station received £220.

Worthing Lions said: "A big thank you to all those made a donation to the Worthing Lions and partner charity bucket collectors who accompanied Santa on the street collections. These donations allow Worthing Lions to support local people and organisations and the partnering charities.

"If you missed us or we missed you then keep an eye out for us in December 2023. We put each days route on our website and on Facebook. Whilst out on the routes, we track Santa's progress on our website every day we have a street collection in December."

1 . Worthing Lions presentations Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury joined Worthing Lions and charity representatives at The Last Resort on Wednesday, February 8, for a buffet and presentation evening Photo: Worthing Lions Photo Sales

2 . Worthing Lions presentations Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury helped Worthing Lions president Adrian Tincknell present the cheques Photo: Worthing Lions Photo Sales

3 . Worthing Lions presentations Independent Lives received £240 Photo: Worthing Lions Photo Sales

4 . Worthing Lions presentations Worthing Cissbury and Highdown Girlguiding received £220 Photo: Worthing Lions Photo Sales