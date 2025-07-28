The spectacular display was put on on Saturday night, during the Lions’ annual summer spectacular on the seafront.
The prom was packed over the weekend as people visited the market stalls, while Steyne Gardens hosted a car event showcasing classic cars and American vehicles.
The festival is just one of the events Worthing Lions holds to raise funds so it can support the community – anyone who would like to donate can do so at worthinglions.co.uk/donatenow.html
A spectacular display of fireworks, launched from Worthing Pier, lit up the night sky on Saturday Photo: Eddie Mitchell
The fireworks display was part of the 2025 Worthing Lions Summer Festival Photo: Eddie Mitchell
The prom was packed for the seafront market Photo: Eddie Mitchell
The seafront market was held on Saturday and Sunday while a funfair runs for ten days around the festival Photo: Eddie Mitchell
