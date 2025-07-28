Worthing Lions Summer Festival: Fireworks and family fun – in pictures

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 28th Jul 2025, 08:34 BST
Fireworks from Worthing Pier lit up the night sky as part of the year’s Worthing Lions Summer Festival.

The spectacular display was put on on Saturday night, during the Lions’ annual summer spectacular on the seafront.

The prom was packed over the weekend as people visited the market stalls, while Steyne Gardens hosted a car event showcasing classic cars and American vehicles.

The festival is just one of the events Worthing Lions holds to raise funds so it can support the community – anyone who would like to donate can do so at worthinglions.co.uk/donatenow.html

A spectacular display of fireworks, launched from Worthing Pier, lit up the night sky on Saturday

1. Worthing Lions Summer Festival 2025

A spectacular display of fireworks, launched from Worthing Pier, lit up the night sky on Saturday Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The fireworks display was part of the 2025 Worthing Lions Summer Festival

2. Worthing Lions Summer Festival 2025

The fireworks display was part of the 2025 Worthing Lions Summer Festival Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The prom was packed for the seafront market

3. Worthing Lions Summer Festival 2025

The prom was packed for the seafront market Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The seafront market was held on Saturday and Sunday while a funfair runs for ten days around the festival

4. Worthing Lions Summer Festival 2025

The seafront market was held on Saturday and Sunday while a funfair runs for ten days around the festival Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:American
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice