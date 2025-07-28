The spectacular display was put on on Saturday night, during the Lions’ annual summer spectacular on the seafront.

The prom was packed over the weekend as people visited the market stalls, while Steyne Gardens hosted a car event showcasing classic cars and American vehicles.

The festival is just one of the events Worthing Lions holds to raise funds so it can support the community – anyone who would like to donate can do so at worthinglions.co.uk/donatenow.html