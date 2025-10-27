Worthing man arrested for West Sussex rape as police appeal to public

By Henry Bryant
Published 27th Oct 2025, 07:35 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 08:01 GMT
Sussex World Morning Update Monday 27 October, 2025
A local man has been arrested following a rape incident in Worthing.

A statement from Sussex Police read: “Police investigating a report of a rape of a woman in Worthing in the early hours on Saturday morning (25 October) have arrested a local man.

"A 42-year-old man from Worthing has been arrested for rape and he is currently in custody.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs, leading the investigation, said: “We are supporting the victim and we will be maintaining a presence in the area as we continue our investigation.

A man has been arrested for rape.placeholder image
A man has been arrested for rape.

“We appreciate the support the public has given us in our house-to-house enquiries.

"We urge anyone who has yet to contact us with information or CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage in the area of Chatsworth Road between 3 am and 4 am to contact us on 101 or online, quoting Op Morley.”

Related topics:PoliceSussex PoliceCCTV
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice