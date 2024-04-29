Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adur and Worthing Police said officers are ‘urgently seeking’ to locate the missing man, named as Kiril.

"The 34-year-old was last seen at about 12.30pm in the Salvington area on Sunday (April 28),” a police statement on social media read.

"He has links to Worthing and Brighton.

Anyone who sees Kiril, or knows his whereabouts, is urged to call 999 and quote serial number 1060 of 28/04. Photo: Adur and Worthing Police

“Kiril is 5ft 4in of slim build, has brown eyes. short hair and a dark beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, trousers and shoes.”