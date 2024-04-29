Worthing man reported missing as police launch urgent appeal - 'Call 999'
The police have launched an urgent appeal after a man was reported missing from Worthing.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Adur and Worthing Police said officers are ‘urgently seeking’ to locate the missing man, named as Kiril.
"The 34-year-old was last seen at about 12.30pm in the Salvington area on Sunday (April 28),” a police statement on social media read.
"He has links to Worthing and Brighton.
“Kiril is 5ft 4in of slim build, has brown eyes. short hair and a dark beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, trousers and shoes.”
Anyone who sees Kiril, or knows his whereabouts, is urged to call 999 and quote serial number 1060 of 28/04.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.